Home
/
New York, NY
/
36 Laight Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

36 Laight Street

36 Laight Street · (212) 452-4495
Location

36 Laight Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PHR · Avail. now

$11,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
This light filled duplex loft offers a private roof deck with stunning views of the downtown skyline.

At approx 2000 square feet, the apartment features exposed brick walls, beamed ceilings and multiple exposures throughout. The living room has a bonus terrace that is perfect for a breakfast table in the spring and summer. There are three spacious bedrooms and a sun room off the deck that can be used as a guest bed, home office or den. Both full bathrooms have just received a complete makeover with the master bedroom's en-suite unit featuring a large shower with bench.

One of only two apartments on the floor, there is ample storage throughout, central air and an in-unit washer/dryer. There is also a complimentary storage cage for each apartment in the basement.

Located in a historic, land-marked building with part-time doorman on cobble-stoned Laight Street, you are neighbors with the iconic Grabler Pipe Fittings Building and moments to the 1,A/C/E trains and the finest TriBeCa shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Laight Street have any available units?
36 Laight Street has a unit available for $11,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Laight Street have?
Some of 36 Laight Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Laight Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 Laight Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Laight Street pet-friendly?
No, 36 Laight Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 36 Laight Street offer parking?
No, 36 Laight Street does not offer parking.
Does 36 Laight Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Laight Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Laight Street have a pool?
No, 36 Laight Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 Laight Street have accessible units?
No, 36 Laight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Laight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Laight Street does not have units with dishwashers.
