359 East 68th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

359 East 68th Street

359 East 68th Street · (212) 838-3700
359 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
This is a comfortable and uplifting space to spend quality time at home!!! A graciously sized corner one bedroom with TWO full bathrooms faces south and east with excellent light streaming through the wall-to-wall windows of the living room, separated dining area and bedroom. The space throughout is incredibly cheerful and inviting when one walks into this bright, open and airy home, and the views are charming overlooking pretty tree-tops of the park across the street. The renovated kitchen with marble counter tops and full-sized stainless steel appliances has a pass through opening into the separated dining area off the living room. Off the living room is also a balcony to enjoy breakfast while the sun is rising to the east or a beautiful dinner. The positioning of the kitchen, dining area, living room and balcony is very comfortable and well-suited for entertaining. Additionally, for guests one full bathroom is right off the entry, and the other full bath is en-suite for the bedroom. Have you ever dreamed of having overnight guests and they do not have to use your bathroom?! Your dream has come true...and much more!!! Finally, the apartment does not have any immediate neighbors sharing a wall -- It is extremely privatized, and there are only two apartments on the floor. June 1 move-in.This boutique building has a part-time doorman from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm weekdays and a laundry room in the basement for residents. The neighborhood is excellent and very convenient to many subway lines, including the Q, F, 6, 4 and 5.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 359 East 68th Street have any available units?
359 East 68th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 359 East 68th Street have?
Some of 359 East 68th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 East 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
359 East 68th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 East 68th Street pet-friendly?
No, 359 East 68th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 359 East 68th Street offer parking?
No, 359 East 68th Street does not offer parking.
Does 359 East 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 359 East 68th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 East 68th Street have a pool?
No, 359 East 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 359 East 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 359 East 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 359 East 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 359 East 68th Street has units with dishwashers.
