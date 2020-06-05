359 East 68th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel doorman

This is a comfortable and uplifting space to spend quality time at home!!! A graciously sized corner one bedroom with TWO full bathrooms faces south and east with excellent light streaming through the wall-to-wall windows of the living room, separated dining area and bedroom. The space throughout is incredibly cheerful and inviting when one walks into this bright, open and airy home, and the views are charming overlooking pretty tree-tops of the park across the street. The renovated kitchen with marble counter tops and full-sized stainless steel appliances has a pass through opening into the separated dining area off the living room. Off the living room is also a balcony to enjoy breakfast while the sun is rising to the east or a beautiful dinner. The positioning of the kitchen, dining area, living room and balcony is very comfortable and well-suited for entertaining. Additionally, for guests one full bathroom is right off the entry, and the other full bath is en-suite for the bedroom. Have you ever dreamed of having overnight guests and they do not have to use your bathroom?! Your dream has come true...and much more!!! Finally, the apartment does not have any immediate neighbors sharing a wall -- It is extremely privatized, and there are only two apartments on the floor. June 1 move-in.This boutique building has a part-time doorman from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm weekdays and a laundry room in the basement for residents. The neighborhood is excellent and very convenient to many subway lines, including the Q, F, 6, 4 and 5.