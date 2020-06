Amenities

NO FEE! Where Chelsea meets Hudson Yards you will find this quiet over-sized one bedroom. Apartment 2C is bright with 11 ft ceilings with eastern and southern exposures that overlook the lush gardens in the back on the building. The living room has a beautiful turn of the century marble decorative fireplace and a ceiling fan. The large open kitchen has exposed brick, a breakfast bar and access to a balcony. The windowed bathroom has plenty of storage with a 6 ft tall medicine cabinet. The king sized bedroom has plenty of closets and a ceiling fan. Other amenities are a BOSCH washer/dryer, recessed lighting and wood blinds on all windows. One block away you will find The Highline Park as well as The Shops of Hudson Yards with exceptional shopping and amazing restaurants. Pet friendly. Tenant responsible for all Utilities. Virtual tours upon request.