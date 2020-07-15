All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

356 West 20th Street

356 West 20th Street · (212) 448-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

356 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$3,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Extra Large and extremely charming Studio that has been completely gut renovated. Located in a landmark brownstone on the best tree lined block in Chelsea, 20th Street between 8th and 9th Ave. Walking distance to the Hudson River Park, High line, Meatpacking and all major transportation. Enjoy 10 ft ceilings, 3 large closets, brand new windows, south exposure with garden views and very quiet (not facing street), new custom kitchen with marble counter tops, lacquered cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathroom impeccable designed with careful attention to detail. The apartment features a kitchen and dining/office area separated by original archway to the main living space. Beautiful hard wood floors complete this elegant and charming residence. Pets allowed case by case.,Currently occupied, please give 24hrs to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 West 20th Street have any available units?
356 West 20th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 356 West 20th Street have?
Some of 356 West 20th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
356 West 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 356 West 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 356 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 356 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 356 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 356 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 356 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 356 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 356 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
