356 West 20th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Extra Large and extremely charming Studio that has been completely gut renovated. Located in a landmark brownstone on the best tree lined block in Chelsea, 20th Street between 8th and 9th Ave. Walking distance to the Hudson River Park, High line, Meatpacking and all major transportation. Enjoy 10 ft ceilings, 3 large closets, brand new windows, south exposure with garden views and very quiet (not facing street), new custom kitchen with marble counter tops, lacquered cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathroom impeccable designed with careful attention to detail. The apartment features a kitchen and dining/office area separated by original archway to the main living space. Beautiful hard wood floors complete this elegant and charming residence. Pets allowed case by case.,Currently occupied, please give 24hrs to show.



Extra Large and extremely charming Studio that has been completely gut renovated. Located in a landmark brownstone on the best tree lined block in Chelsea, 20th Street between 8th and 9th Ave. Walking distance to the Hudson River Park, High line, Meatpacking and all major transportation. Enjoy 10 ft ceilings, 3 large closets, brand new windows, south exposure with garden views and very quiet (not facing street), new custom kitchen with marble counter tops, lacquered cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathroom impeccable designed with careful attention to detail. The apartment features a kitchen and dining/office area separated by original archway to the main living space. Beautiful hard wood floors complete this elegant and charming residence. Pets allowed case by case.