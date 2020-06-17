All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P

355 S End Ave · (929) 278-1874
Location

355 S End Ave, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 33P · Avail. now

$2,809

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
GATEWAY-LUXURY STUDIO NO FEE - Property Id: 298269

1.5 months free
* Net Effective Rent. This unit has an open kitchen with quartz counter tops along with all of our newest renovations; hardwood plank floors and rehabbed bathroom with lovely subway tiles. Apartment has great closet space. Just steps from the Brookfield Mall, Oculus, Esplanade by the Hudson River, Freedom Tower, Financial District and so much more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298269
Property Id 298269

(RLNE5847609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P have any available units?
355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P has a unit available for $2,809 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P have?
Some of 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P currently offering any rent specials?
355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P is pet friendly.
Does 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P offer parking?
No, 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P does not offer parking.
Does 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P have a pool?
No, 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P does not have a pool.
Does 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P have accessible units?
No, 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P does not have accessible units.
Does 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 SOUTH END AVENUE 33P does not have units with dishwashers.
