Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:45 AM

351 W 17 Street

351 West 17th Street · (646) 723-3022
Location

351 West 17th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$6,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Live on your own entire Floor in this solid Old World elegantly crafted townhouse with modern interior renovation..Perfect authentic NYC home. This Two Bedroom gem features top of the line stainless appliances, DW, porcelain sink, mahogany cabinetry, prep and seating breakfast island, Bosch washer-dryer, inlaid ceiling lights, HVAC Temp control for AC. Large Living room with southern light. Bedrooms are overlooking the rear garden. Plenty of closet space. All presented in a beautiful, large townhouse renovation.

This apt comes unfurnished, ready for you to settle in in style. Located in central Chelsea on West 17th St, a very quiet block, between 8th and 9th Avenues. This is an easy walk up and best in class for the price. Private, not a corporate landlord. A Rare Find.

** Please do not click on Street Easy's Virtual Walkthrough Request**
Email us directly and a link will be sent to you when responding to an inquiry.

** Video can only be viewed from a Desktop/Laptop on Street Easy. All other platforms allow iOS & Android playability**

** There are no Floor Plans for this apartment**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 W 17 Street have any available units?
351 W 17 Street has a unit available for $6,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 W 17 Street have?
Some of 351 W 17 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 W 17 Street currently offering any rent specials?
351 W 17 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 W 17 Street pet-friendly?
No, 351 W 17 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 351 W 17 Street offer parking?
No, 351 W 17 Street does not offer parking.
Does 351 W 17 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 W 17 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 W 17 Street have a pool?
No, 351 W 17 Street does not have a pool.
Does 351 W 17 Street have accessible units?
No, 351 W 17 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 351 W 17 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 W 17 Street has units with dishwashers.
