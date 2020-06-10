351 W 17 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Live on your own entire Floor in this solid Old World elegantly crafted townhouse with modern interior renovation..Perfect authentic NYC home. This Two Bedroom gem features top of the line stainless appliances, DW, porcelain sink, mahogany cabinetry, prep and seating breakfast island, Bosch washer-dryer, inlaid ceiling lights, HVAC Temp control for AC. Large Living room with southern light. Bedrooms are overlooking the rear garden. Plenty of closet space. All presented in a beautiful, large townhouse renovation.



This apt comes unfurnished, ready for you to settle in in style. Located in central Chelsea on West 17th St, a very quiet block, between 8th and 9th Avenues. This is an easy walk up and best in class for the price. Private, not a corporate landlord. A Rare Find.



