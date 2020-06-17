All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

350 East 62nd Street

350 East 62nd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 East 62nd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-N · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
lobby
Downtown loft living with an Uptown address. Soaring 15ft ceilings and enormous windows allow fantastic natural light into this urban abode. A separate lofted bedroom area, that will allow for a queen sized bed, sits above the open living space. Renovated wood flooring an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, windowed bathroom and a walk-in closet round out some of the additional highlights of the home.

The Beekman Condominium was built in 1916 and converted into condominium residences in 1987. Amenities include a 24-hr attended lobby, onsite laundry room, live-in resident manager and convenient East 62nd location just off the corner of First Avenue, close to shops, dining, public transportation and Midtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 East 62nd Street have any available units?
350 East 62nd Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 East 62nd Street have?
Some of 350 East 62nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 East 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 East 62nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 East 62nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 East 62nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 East 62nd Street offer parking?
No, 350 East 62nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 350 East 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 East 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 East 62nd Street have a pool?
No, 350 East 62nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 East 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 350 East 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 East 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 East 62nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
