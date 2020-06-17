350 East 62nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry lobby

Downtown loft living with an Uptown address. Soaring 15ft ceilings and enormous windows allow fantastic natural light into this urban abode. A separate lofted bedroom area, that will allow for a queen sized bed, sits above the open living space. Renovated wood flooring an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, windowed bathroom and a walk-in closet round out some of the additional highlights of the home.



The Beekman Condominium was built in 1916 and converted into condominium residences in 1987. Amenities include a 24-hr attended lobby, onsite laundry room, live-in resident manager and convenient East 62nd location just off the corner of First Avenue, close to shops, dining, public transportation and Midtown.