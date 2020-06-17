All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A

350 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

350 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
hot tub
HUMANGESS NEW FLEX2BR IN LUXURY DOORMAN.GYM BLDG - Property Id: 264562

Want a High-floor MASSIVE 1 Bed with an updated Modern WINDOWED Kitchen and Bathroom, a Large Living Room with great CLOSETS and a FANTASTIC WALK-IN CLOSET? Looking for the PERFECT Flex 2? YOU JUST FOUND IT!

The NET Rent is 3200 but rent now to get ONE MONTH FREE!! FREE GYM & ROOF DECK TOO - DON'T MISS IT - ONE OF ONLY 2 IN THE BUILDING AVAIL ---- AND NO FEE?? YESSSS! SEE IT NOW!

**pix are of a recently rented one in the building --- THIS ONE IS EVEN BETTER!! --- HURRY!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A have any available units?
350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A have?
Some of 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A currently offering any rent specials?
350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A is pet friendly.
Does 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A offer parking?
No, 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A does not offer parking.
Does 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A have a pool?
No, 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A does not have a pool.
Does 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A have accessible units?
No, 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A does not have accessible units.
Does 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 EAST 34TH STREET 16A has units with dishwashers.
