Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel lobby

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities lobby

Truly stunning 3 bedroom in the East Village - Property Id: 241727



No fee and one month free!



This 3 bedroom apartment in the East Village is truly an amazing apartment. The finishes are impeccable. The apartment features beautiful ebony hardwood floors throughout. Additionally, recessed lighting runs through the apartment. The rooms are highlighted with both crown and baseboard moldings. The beautiful designer kitchen features carrara counter tops that contrast the dark espresso kitchen cabinetry. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. There is also a washer/dryer in the apartment! Both bathrooms feature beautiful tile work.

The lobby has also been recently renovated and features a state of the art video intercom system.



Contact for a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241727

Property Id 241727



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5807874)