Beautiful large alcove studio in a completely-gutted 1840's Federal townhouse on one of the most serene and beautiful sections of Perry Street.



The construction is to the most exacting standards possible and is steel-framed, unheard of in historical townhouse. Totally fireproof and sprinklered building.



Wonderful combination of exposed brick and steel accents. Large open kitchen w/excellent appliances. Fireplace. Lovely casement windows with planters. Recessed lighting. Sleeping area behind sliding frosted glass doors. Marble bath with Porcelanosa slabs imported from Italy. Central A/C



South-facing and flooded with light on very quiet Perry street. Immediately available and rented furnished or un-furnished.