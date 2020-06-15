All apartments in New York
344 West 14th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:41 PM

344 West 14th Street

344 West 14th Street · (917) 403-4447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

344 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-3 · Avail. now

$4,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The perfect 2 bed in the perfect location! This apartment features 2 queen sized bedrooms each with a closet, exposed brick, a good sized living room, and a renovated kitchen with room for a table, stainless steel appliances including a d/w and microwave. The building has a laundry facility in the basement and is situated in an ultra prime Meat Packing/West Village location. The subway is less than a block away as is the crosstown bus. Images are from a similar unit in the same building.,The perfect 2 bed in the perfect location! This apartment features 2 queen sized bedrooms each with a closet, exposed brick, a good sized living room, and a renovated kitchen with room for a table, stainless steel appliances including a d/w and microwave. The building has a laundry facility in the basement and is situated in an ultra prime Meat Packing/West Village location. The subway is less than a block away as is the crosstown bus. Images are from a similar unit in the same building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 West 14th Street have any available units?
344 West 14th Street has a unit available for $4,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 West 14th Street have?
Some of 344 West 14th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
344 West 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 344 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 344 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 344 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 344 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 West 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 344 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 344 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 344 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 344 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 West 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
