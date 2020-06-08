All apartments in New York
343 West 16th Street

343 West 16th Street · (845) 558-7953
Location

343 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit MAIS · Avail. now

$14,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
green community
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
on-site laundry
hot tub
**Compass Exclusive**

Fully Furnished Custom Crafted Residence - Welcome home to The Modern, this duplex loft with private backyard is available fully furnished! *Lease term available for 12 or 24 months.*

This Maisonette spans two full floors of a new, green-building, and best of all...the private backyard for unparalleled entertaining. The backyard is comprised of two levels and culminates in an impressive expanse of manicured year round greenery and stone clad, outdoor-fireplace. Level 1 is an elevated deck accessible from the living room and kitchen, while the second portion of the backyard can be accessed from a dramatic staircase of wood, glass and steel lead leading to the bluestone paved backyard that can also be entered through either bedroom through retractable glass wall panels rounded out with a full outdoor kitchen with refrigeration and multiple seating and dining areas. It's a showstopper from every vantage point.

The main level of the home has one master bedroom with custom closet / storage system and an en suite bath, proper gallery foyer leads to an open plan living room with fireplace, flat screen television, open chef's kitchen finished in sleek white lacquer, Viking appliances, custom Italian tile, wine storage system, abundant pantry space and a powder room for guests. A custom crafted wood and steel staircase leads to the fully furnished bedrooms each with an en suite spa bath, custom closets, a separate laundry room and additional storage for luggage, bikes, off season wardrobe, etc.

The home has Control 4 Smart Tech and can be activated from your phone while outside the residence, wired with Sonos, custom lighting, motorized privacy window panels and temperature zone control, you can customize all setting to suite your needs. Solarban shade system installed for privacy.

The Modern is a boutique Green building, each residence thoughtfully designed with innovative and efficient engineering to be environmentally friendly and cost effective for your energy bills.

The Modern - 343 West 16th is ideally situated between Chelsea, The Meatpacking District and The West Village. The location is robust with an endless array of attractions including: Equinox, Chelsea Market, The Dream Hotel, The Standard Hotel, Gansevoort Market Place, The Highline, Kiehl's, Cookshop, Bathtub Gin, Buddakan, Spice Market, Appellation Wine, The Meatball Shop and Billy's Bakery. The following trains are all within a 3 block radius: A,C,E,L,1,2,3 at 14th Street. Sorry but pets are not permitted,**Compass Exclusive**

Fully Furnished Custom Crafted Residence - Welcome home to The Modern, this duplex loft with private backyard is available fully furnished for the first time! Flexible lease term from 3-24 months. This residence has never been lived in. The entire residence was just rebuilt from floor to ceiling.

This Maisonette spans two full floors of a new, green-building, and best of all...the private backyard for unparalleled entertaining. The backyard is comprised of two levels and culminates in an impressive expanse of manicured year round greenery and stone clad, outdoor-fireplace. Level 1 is an elevated deck accessible from the living room and kitchen, while the second portion of the backyard can be accessed from a dramatic staircase of wood, glass and steel lead leading to the bluestone paved backyard that can also be entered through either bedroom through retractable glass wall panels. It's a showstopper from every vantage point.

The main level of the home has one master bedroom with custom closet / storage system and an en suite bath, proper gallery foyer leads to an open plan living room with fireplace, flat screen television, open chef's kitchen finished in sleek white lacquer, Viking appliances, custom Italian tile, wine storage system, abundant pantry space and a powder room for guests. A custom crafted wood and steel staircase leads to the fully furnished bedrooms each with an en suite spa bath, custom closets, a separate laundry room and additional storage for luggage, bikes, off season wardrobe, etc.

The home has Control 4 Smart Tech and can be activated from your phone while outside the residence, wired with Sonos, custom lighting, motorized privacy window panels and temperature zone control, you can customize all setting to suite your needs. Solarban shade system installed for privacy.

The Modern is a boutique Green building, each residence thoughtfully designed with innovative and efficient engineering to be environmentally friendly and cost effective for your energy bills.

**Compass Exclusive**

Fully Furnished Custom Crafted Residence - Welcome home to The Modern, this duplex loft with private backyard is available fully furnished for the first time! Flexible lease term from 3-24 months. This residence has never been lived in. The entire residence was just rebuilt from floor to ceiling.

This Maisonette spans two full floors of a new, green-building, and best of all...the private backyard for unparalleled entertaining. The backyard is comprised of two levels and culminates in an impressive expanse of manicured year round greenery and stone clad, outdoor-fireplace. Level 1 is an elevated deck accessible from the living room and kitchen, while the second portion of the backyard can be accessed from a dramatic staircase of wood, glass and steel lead leading to the bluestone paved backyard that can also be entered through either bedroom through retractable glass wall panels rounded out with a full outdoor kitchen with refrigeration and multiple seating and dining areas. It's a showstopper from every vantage point.

The main level of the home has one master bedroom with custom closet / storage system and an en suite bath, proper gallery foyer leads to an open plan living room with fireplace, flat screen television, open chef's kitchen finished in sleek white lacquer, Viking appliances, custom Italian tile, wine storage system, abundant pantry space and a powder room for guests. A custom crafted wood and steel staircase leads to the fully furnished bedrooms each with an en suite spa bath, custom closets, a separate laundry room and additional storage for luggage, bikes, off season wardrobe, etc.

The home has Control 4 Smart Tech and can be activated from your phone while outside the residence, wired with Sonos, custom lighting, motorized privacy window panels and temperature zone control, you can customize all setting to suite your needs. Solarban shade system installed for privacy.

The Modern is a boutique Green building, each residence thoughtfully designed with innovative and efficient engineering to be environmentally friendly and cost effective for your energy bills.

The Modern - 343 West 16th is ideally situated between Chelsea, The Meatpacking District and The West Village. The location is robust with an endless array of attractions including: Equinox, Chelsea Market, The Dream Hotel, The Standard Hotel, Gansevoort Market Place, The Highline, Kiehl's, Cookshop, Bathtub Gin, Buddakan, Spice Market, Appellation Wine, The Meatball Shop and Billy's Bakery. The following trains are all within a 3 block radius: A,C,E,L,1,2,3 at 14th Street. Sorry but pets are not permitted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 West 16th Street have any available units?
343 West 16th Street has a unit available for $14,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 West 16th Street have?
Some of 343 West 16th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
343 West 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 343 West 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 343 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 343 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 343 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 343 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 343 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 343 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 343 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 West 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
