343 West 16th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly green community hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly green community on-site laundry hot tub

**Compass Exclusive**



Fully Furnished Custom Crafted Residence - Welcome home to The Modern, this duplex loft with private backyard is available fully furnished! *Lease term available for 12 or 24 months.*



This Maisonette spans two full floors of a new, green-building, and best of all...the private backyard for unparalleled entertaining. The backyard is comprised of two levels and culminates in an impressive expanse of manicured year round greenery and stone clad, outdoor-fireplace. Level 1 is an elevated deck accessible from the living room and kitchen, while the second portion of the backyard can be accessed from a dramatic staircase of wood, glass and steel lead leading to the bluestone paved backyard that can also be entered through either bedroom through retractable glass wall panels rounded out with a full outdoor kitchen with refrigeration and multiple seating and dining areas. It's a showstopper from every vantage point.



The main level of the home has one master bedroom with custom closet / storage system and an en suite bath, proper gallery foyer leads to an open plan living room with fireplace, flat screen television, open chef's kitchen finished in sleek white lacquer, Viking appliances, custom Italian tile, wine storage system, abundant pantry space and a powder room for guests. A custom crafted wood and steel staircase leads to the fully furnished bedrooms each with an en suite spa bath, custom closets, a separate laundry room and additional storage for luggage, bikes, off season wardrobe, etc.



The home has Control 4 Smart Tech and can be activated from your phone while outside the residence, wired with Sonos, custom lighting, motorized privacy window panels and temperature zone control, you can customize all setting to suite your needs. Solarban shade system installed for privacy.



The Modern is a boutique Green building, each residence thoughtfully designed with innovative and efficient engineering to be environmentally friendly and cost effective for your energy bills.



The Modern - 343 West 16th is ideally situated between Chelsea, The Meatpacking District and The West Village. The location is robust with an endless array of attractions including: Equinox, Chelsea Market, The Dream Hotel, The Standard Hotel, Gansevoort Market Place, The Highline, Kiehl's, Cookshop, Bathtub Gin, Buddakan, Spice Market, Appellation Wine, The Meatball Shop and Billy's Bakery. The following trains are all within a 3 block radius: A,C,E,L,1,2,3 at 14th Street. Sorry but pets are not permitted,**Compass Exclusive**



