343 East 8th Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 8:07 AM

343 East 8th Street

343 East 8th Street · (314) 713-6835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
343 East 8th Street, New York, NY 10009
NO FEE !! What a deal ! Featuring high ceilings and a private entrance this aparmtnet is the best price studio in East Village. Text\Email Krystina anytime for a showing. An oven will be installed. This apartment will rent quick so move fast before it is gone. Please ask me about my other listings as well. *** Call/Text Krystina anytime, 314-713-6835 *** Located in the East Village just steps from some of the cities best restaurants and nightlife, including Good Beer, Tinks, and St Marks Place. Short walk to 6, N, R, & L trains, and down the street form M15, M14A & M8 busses

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 East 8th Street have any available units?
343 East 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 343 East 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
343 East 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 East 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 343 East 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 343 East 8th Street offer parking?
No, 343 East 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 343 East 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 East 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 East 8th Street have a pool?
No, 343 East 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 343 East 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 343 East 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 343 East 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 East 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 343 East 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 East 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
