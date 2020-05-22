342 E 84th St.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Massive 2 bedroom in Prime Yorkville, with fully equipped kitchen, ample closet space, plenty of natural light, king sized bedrooms.High ceilings and polished hardwood floors.Blocks away from Carl Schurz park and , Central park.Neighborhood- Discover the essence of the Upper East Side with easy access to anything you can ask for. Transit nearby: Q, 4, 5, 6 & M101, M102, M103 buses Morton Williams Supermarket, Whole Foods, Candle 79, Up Thai, P.J Clarkes, Penrose, Five Mile Stone, The Bar Room, The Pony Bar, The Beekman Theater and much more!!! anchornyc1109587