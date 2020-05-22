All apartments in New York
Find more places like 342 E 84th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
342 E 84th St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

342 E 84th St.

342 East 84th Street · (347) 567-2692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

342 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Massive 2 bedroom in Prime Yorkville, with fully equipped kitchen, ample closet space, plenty of natural light, king sized bedrooms.High ceilings and polished hardwood floors.Blocks away from Carl Schurz park and , Central park.Neighborhood- Discover the essence of the Upper East Side with easy access to anything you can ask for. Transit nearby: Q, 4, 5, 6 & M101, M102, M103 buses Morton Williams Supermarket, Whole Foods, Candle 79, Up Thai, P.J Clarkes, Penrose, Five Mile Stone, The Bar Room, The Pony Bar, The Beekman Theater and much more!!! anchornyc1109587

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 E 84th St. have any available units?
342 E 84th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 E 84th St. have?
Some of 342 E 84th St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 E 84th St. currently offering any rent specials?
342 E 84th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 E 84th St. pet-friendly?
No, 342 E 84th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 342 E 84th St. offer parking?
No, 342 E 84th St. does not offer parking.
Does 342 E 84th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 E 84th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 E 84th St. have a pool?
No, 342 E 84th St. does not have a pool.
Does 342 E 84th St. have accessible units?
No, 342 E 84th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 342 E 84th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 E 84th St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 342 E 84th St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity