340 East 57th st

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath residence features wood flooring throughout, a fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a big pantry closet, as well as streaming natural light. Additional conveniences include excellent closet space and storage through-out. Building amenities at 340 East 57th include Fully attended staff, Elevator-man, on-site resident manager, and full time maintenance.The 4,5,6,N,R,W trains are only two blocks away. Located in the Sutton Place neighborhood, one of Manhattan's most beautiful neighborhoods, 340 East 57th is surrounded by the city's finest shopping, dining, and cultural destinations.Appointments by phone. Acting as tenants agents. QLI77995