Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

340 East 57th st

340 East 57th Street · (845) 825-6446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

340 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath residence features wood flooring throughout, a fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a big pantry closet, as well as streaming natural light. Additional conveniences include excellent closet space and storage through-out. Building amenities at 340 East 57th include Fully attended staff, Elevator-man, on-site resident manager, and full time maintenance.The 4,5,6,N,R,W trains are only two blocks away. Located in the Sutton Place neighborhood, one of Manhattan's most beautiful neighborhoods, 340 East 57th is surrounded by the city's finest shopping, dining, and cultural destinations.Appointments by phone. Acting as tenants agents. QLI77995

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 East 57th st have any available units?
340 East 57th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 East 57th st have?
Some of 340 East 57th st's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 East 57th st currently offering any rent specials?
340 East 57th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 East 57th st pet-friendly?
No, 340 East 57th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 340 East 57th st offer parking?
No, 340 East 57th st does not offer parking.
Does 340 East 57th st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 East 57th st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 East 57th st have a pool?
No, 340 East 57th st does not have a pool.
Does 340 East 57th st have accessible units?
No, 340 East 57th st does not have accessible units.
Does 340 East 57th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 East 57th st has units with dishwashers.
