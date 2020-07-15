339 West 20th Street

Amenities

Gut Renovated Two Bedroom floor-through apartment in the heart of Chelsea. Live among the tree-tops with a rooftop view of bucolic 20th street and the clock tower of St. Peter's church. Casement windows to the south, floor to ceiling windows to the north and a motorized skylight bath the apartment in light all day. 3 Split System provide efficient and quiet air conditioning or extra heat all year round. A building wide balcony off the living room looks north with open views and light. The apartment has a dishwasher and in-unit washer/dryer.



Staged photos are from previous tenant.,BACK ON THE MARKET! Now with 1 month free rent!



(Gross rent is $5,000, 1 month free on lease starting beginning of March).