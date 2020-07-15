All apartments in New York
Find more places like 339 West 20th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
339 West 20th Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:49 AM

339 West 20th Street

339 West 20th Street · (202) 841-2370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

339 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gut Renovated Two Bedroom floor-through apartment in the heart of Chelsea. Live among the tree-tops with a rooftop view of bucolic 20th street and the clock tower of St. Peter's church. Casement windows to the south, floor to ceiling windows to the north and a motorized skylight bath the apartment in light all day. 3 Split System provide efficient and quiet air conditioning or extra heat all year round. A building wide balcony off the living room looks north with open views and light. The apartment has a dishwasher and in-unit washer/dryer.

Staged photos are from previous tenant.,BACK ON THE MARKET! Now with 1 month free rent!

Gut Renovated Two Bedroom floor-through apartment in the heart of Chelsea. Live among the tree-tops with a rooftop view of bucolic 20th street and the clock tower of St. Peter's church. Casement windows to the south, floor to ceiling windows to the north and a motorized skylight bath the apartment in light all day. 3 Split System provide efficient and quiet air conditioning or extra heat all year round. A building wide balcony off the living room looks north with open views and light. The apartment has a dishwasher and in-unit washer/dryer.

(Gross rent is $5,000, 1 month free on lease starting beginning of March).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 West 20th Street have any available units?
339 West 20th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 West 20th Street have?
Some of 339 West 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
339 West 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 339 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 339 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 339 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 339 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 West 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 339 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 339 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 339 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 339 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 West 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 339 West 20th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
Paramount Tower
240 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street
New York, NY 10028
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity