Penthouse living! Enjoy the entire top floor of a Chelsea Townhouse. 1400 square foot space which is yours to customize. The apartment offers countless layouts for two or three bedrooms or two bedrooms + nursery or immense in closet. Enjoy a true dining room with north facing windows looking out over the gardens of Chelsea. The master bedroom is immense with a decorative fireplace and streaming sunshine from South facing windows. The double living room has a WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE and the deli nearby offers wood to keep you warm in the winter months. Very easy application process (24-48 hours), private landlord, skylights, lots of closets and a washer/dryer and dishwasher! All this available for July 15th or August 1st start date. Very easy application process.