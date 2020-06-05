All apartments in New York
Find more places like 331 East 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
331 East 5th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:12 AM

331 East 5th Street

331 East 5th Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

331 East 5th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A-3 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

This 1 bedroom apartment with best renovations in the East Village! Kitchen features Stainless Steel Range and Microwave, custom granite counter-tops, dishwasher in unit, WASHER/DRYER in unit, wide plank oak floors, amazing custom lighting and USB electrical outlets.

Located in the heart of the East Village This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to Astor Place, St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 East 5th Street have any available units?
331 East 5th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 East 5th Street have?
Some of 331 East 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
331 East 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 East 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 331 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 331 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 331 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 East 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 331 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 331 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 331 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 331 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 East 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 331 East 5th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity