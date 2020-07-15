/
Hostos
658 Apartments For Rent Near Hostos
Morningside Heights
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$3,315
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
East Harlem
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In Manhattan's enviable Upper East Side, this pre-war building offers residents restored interiors, an elevator, and a 24-hour doorman all in a smoke-free building. Steps from Central Park with three subway lines nearby.
Mount Hope
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,651
1 Bedroom
$2,017
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
Harlem
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,104
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building has pristine lobby, bronze statues, and elegant decor. Units feature hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and tons of sunlight. Located just minutes from the one-train and the River Cliff.
Washington Heights
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
The Ross
153 E 165th St, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
Just off the Grand Concourse near the Bronx Museum of the Arts. Smoke-free building with on-site laundry facilities. Heat, hot water, and gas included. Once home to Babe Ruth.
University Heights
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Mount Eden
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
1 Bedroom
Ask
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
Highbridge
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,636
1 Bedroom
$1,904
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
25 Bruckner Blvd
25 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx, NY
Studio
$2,350
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SoBro Luxury Units in Mott Haven - Property Id: 271194 Virtual Tours Now Available Schedule a tour: calendly.
East Harlem
1399 Park Avenue
1399 Park Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Advertised net rent effective on a 13-month lease with 1-month free. Gross rent: $16,195[Photos are not of the actual apartment.
Harlem
603 West 148th Street
603 West 148th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
No Brokers Fee Building requires 24 hrs notice for scheduling appointments. Located in the heart of Hamilton Heights, this spacious two bedroom, two bathroom condo residence is now available as a rental.
Upper East Side
134 East 93rd Street
134 East 93rd Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
NO FEE!! Best three-bedroom three-bathroom home with open city views in a top Carnegie Hill prewar-inspired condominium.
East Harlem
175 East 96th Street
175 East 96th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Fee to Renters (Brokers CYOF) Available Immediately. Lease Assignment - Lease through August 31st, 2020 with renewal option.
East Harlem
1485 Fifth Avenue
1485 5th Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1108 sqft
This BEST PRICED, NO FEE, outstanding 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom masterpiece w/soaring 9' ceilings awaits your arrival! This gem is available for rent beginning September 1st, 2020.
Harlem
2098 Frederick Douglass
2098 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With an ideal layout this apartment features a spacious private balcony with open eastern and southern views of Harlem and Central Park.
Harlem
313 West 143rd Street
313 West 143rd Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Live rent-free through July! This renovated and spacious 1,500 square foot three bedroom, two full bathroom with washer/dryer Harlem condominium apartment is ideal for multiple family and work-from-home arrangements.
Harlem
380 Lenox Avenue
380 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny 2BR Condo with Private Terrace Views of the Empire State Building, This mint two bedroom/two bath features a great floor-plan AND a spacious, private 227Sqft terrace.
Morningside Heights
549 West 123rd Street
549 West 123rd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
Fully furnished, exactly as shown in photos! Sorry, no guarantors allowed. Two-year lease required. Welcome to residence 13H, a bright and beautiful turn-key home with a king-sized bedroom, recent renovations, and six closets throughout.
East Harlem
181 East 119th Street
181 East 119th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 782 Sq. Ft. One Bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and large floor-to-ceiling windows flooded with sunlight. A washer and dryer is conveniently located in the unit between the bedroom and kitchen.
Morningside Heights
2101 Eighth Avenue
2101 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2101 Frederick Douglass Boulevard is a beautiful junior one bedroom located in the heart of South Harlem between West 113 and West 114 Streets.
Harlem
106 West 116th Street
106 West 116th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
KING-SIZED Corner 1BR available in a Condo building. Contact us for a video tour. With open north and west exposures, your living room is flooded with light from the wide picture windows.
Harlem
2351 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard
2351 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Welcome home to your gorgeous, brand-new apartment - all new construction!! This bright and sunny one bedroom apartment with open concept design offers wonderfully spacious living.