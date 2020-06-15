All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

324 Pearl Street

324 Pearl Street · (646) 783-9041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

324 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5K · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
OWN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE EMAIL TO REGISTERFULLY FURNISHED ONLY 3-6 MONTHS ONLY AVAILABLE STARTING 2/1LARGE 1100sf 2 BED/ 2B BATH DUPLEX W/ PRIVATE GARDEN PATIO!South Street Seaport 2 Bed / 2 Bath Duplex Modern Furnished & Renovated Loft. The apartment is 1000Sf with. 17-15 feet ceilings on first floor of loft.Second floor with Bedroom or Office.Big private 500 sq ft roof terrace with views of the East River.Working wood burning fireplace downstairs.Steam Shower, THERE IS A BROKERS FEENO PETSFeatures: Fireplace - 2 level loft apartment - Apartment on top floor of building - Steam shower - Private terrace - 12 - 16 foot ft. ceilings - New appliances - Pre-war boutique condo building - Original exposed brick walls - Dishwasher - Laundry in building - Elevator building Historic South Street Seaport.Located in a Luxury Condo building.Easy access to FDR and West Side highway on the block, as well as all major subway and ferry lines.Transportation: - J, Z, 4, 5, 6, A, C, E, 2, 3 trains all within .3 miles - R, W, trains within .4 miles - Pier 11 ferry service .5 miles - Citi Bike station .1 mile.OWN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE EMAIL TO REGISTER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Pearl Street have any available units?
324 Pearl Street has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Pearl Street have?
Some of 324 Pearl Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 Pearl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 324 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 324 Pearl Street offer parking?
No, 324 Pearl Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 324 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 324 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.
