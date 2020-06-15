324 Pearl Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

OWN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE EMAIL TO REGISTERFULLY FURNISHED ONLY 3-6 MONTHS ONLY AVAILABLE STARTING 2/1LARGE 1100sf 2 BED/ 2B BATH DUPLEX W/ PRIVATE GARDEN PATIO!South Street Seaport 2 Bed / 2 Bath Duplex Modern Furnished & Renovated Loft. The apartment is 1000Sf with. 17-15 feet ceilings on first floor of loft.Second floor with Bedroom or Office.Big private 500 sq ft roof terrace with views of the East River.Working wood burning fireplace downstairs.Steam Shower, THERE IS A BROKERS FEENO PETSFeatures: Fireplace - 2 level loft apartment - Apartment on top floor of building - Steam shower - Private terrace - 12 - 16 foot ft. ceilings - New appliances - Pre-war boutique condo building - Original exposed brick walls - Dishwasher - Laundry in building - Elevator building Historic South Street Seaport.Located in a Luxury Condo building.Easy access to FDR and West Side highway on the block, as well as all major subway and ferry lines.Transportation: - J, Z, 4, 5, 6, A, C, E, 2, 3 trains all within .3 miles - R, W, trains within .4 miles - Pier 11 ferry service .5 miles - Citi Bike station .1 mile.OWN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE EMAIL TO REGISTER