All apartments in New York
Find more places like 322 West 57th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
322 West 57th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

322 West 57th Street

322 West 57th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

322 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 17-Q · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
sauna
yoga
Large sun-filled alcove studio in the heart of Midtown West with 3 large closets! The Sheffield is a full-service 24-hour doorman and concierge luxury condominium. Amenities include: roof deck overlooking Hudson River & Central Park with BBQ grills, Sky Club with resident lounge, indoor/outdoor swimming pool (with retractable walls) with steam and sauna, children's playroom, fitness center with Pilates and yoga studio, massage rooms, cold storage, bike room, pet spa, and laundry on every floor. Steps away from Central Park, Columbus Circle, Lincoln Center, Broadway, Time Warner Center, Carnegie Hall Billionaires' Row, 5thAvenue and more! Minutes away from the A, C, B, D, E, Q, R, N, W,1 trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 West 57th Street have any available units?
322 West 57th Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 West 57th Street have?
Some of 322 West 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
322 West 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 West 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 322 West 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 322 West 57th Street does offer parking.
Does 322 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 West 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 West 57th Street have a pool?
Yes, 322 West 57th Street has a pool.
Does 322 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 322 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 322 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 West 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 322 West 57th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity