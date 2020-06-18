322 West 57th Street

Amenities

Large sun-filled alcove studio in the heart of Midtown West with 3 large closets! The Sheffield is a full-service 24-hour doorman and concierge luxury condominium. Amenities include: roof deck overlooking Hudson River & Central Park with BBQ grills, Sky Club with resident lounge, indoor/outdoor swimming pool (with retractable walls) with steam and sauna, children's playroom, fitness center with Pilates and yoga studio, massage rooms, cold storage, bike room, pet spa, and laundry on every floor. Steps away from Central Park, Columbus Circle, Lincoln Center, Broadway, Time Warner Center, Carnegie Hall Billionaires' Row, 5thAvenue and more! Minutes away from the A, C, B, D, E, Q, R, N, W,1 trains.