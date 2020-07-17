Stunning Jr4, with the Sheffield style blonde ash plankwood floors, Stunning open kitchen and oversized bath tubs with oversized shower heads. 2 walk in closets.Brand new healthclub has, gym pool, indoor/outdoor lounges and childrens room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 322 W 57TH ST. have any available units?
322 W 57TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 W 57TH ST. have?
Some of 322 W 57TH ST.'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 W 57TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
322 W 57TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.