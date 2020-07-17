All apartments in New York
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:25 AM

322 W 57TH ST.

322 West 57th Street · (917) 538-0906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

322 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Jr4, with the Sheffield style blonde ash plankwood floors, Stunning open kitchen and oversized bath tubs with oversized shower heads. 2 walk in closets.Brand new healthclub has, gym pool, indoor/outdoor lounges and childrens room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

