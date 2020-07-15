/
/
/
MCNY
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:36 AM
1667 Apartments For Rent Near MCNY
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
86 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,670
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
43 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,825
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1139 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
93 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,305
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,784
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,289
1116 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Boerum Hill
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,574
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,404
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
92 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,270
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Bowery
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,437
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,630
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,780
1085 sqft
Luxury studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments right in the heart of lower Manhattan. The courtyard and sundeck offer stunning city views. Parks, shops and restaurants are just minutes away on foot.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,318
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,768
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,128
1002 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
33 Units Available
Chelsea
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,961
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,475
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,535
1130 sqft
Prime location in Chelsea with NYC's best clubs, restaurants and shops steps away. Luxurious finishes like granite counters and floor-to-ceiling windows. 24-hour gym and concierge. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:36 AM
17 Units Available
Flatiron District
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$4,051
1 Bedroom
$5,163
2 Bedrooms
$8,381
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
57 Units Available
NoMad
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
Studio
$2,723
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,470
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,337
1092 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Madison Square Park. Sophisticated kitchens boast granite counters and stainless steel appliances. At the end of a long day, you'll enjoy relaxing in your marble bathtub.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
23 Units Available
West Village
600 Washington
600 Washington St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,926
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,923
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,744
986 sqft
In Greenwich Village, near Pier 40. Pet-friendly with parking, 24-hour concierge, community garden, on-site laundry and bike storage. Units feature walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
32 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,220
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,615
1180 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
12 Units Available
Flatiron District
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,895
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,700
1074 sqft
Located in the heart of the vibrant Flatiron District, Echelon Chelsea offers a boutique collection of luxury apartments.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 11:50 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,510
1 Bedroom
$3,271
2 Bedrooms
$4,763
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
19 Units Available
Brooklyn Heights
180 Montague
180 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,908
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1070 sqft
With two nearby subway stations and views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, this property's proximity to the Upper Bay isn't all that's impressive. Units include walk-in closets, and on-site parking is provided.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Financial District
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,335
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,140
764 sqft
Stylish and modern apartment living in Manhattan's financial district. On-site cafe and landscaped rooftop deck. Spacious, upscale interiors, and multiple floor plans. Near several subway lines.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:01 PM
16 Units Available
Bowery
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,913
1 Bedroom
$3,738
2 Bedrooms
$5,733
Where the Lower East Side comes to life and the vibrant neighborhoods of the East Village, NoLita and SoHo all meet.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
19 Units Available
Financial District
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, New York, NY
Studio
$2,834
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,282
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,488
1162 sqft
Classic NYC apartments with vintage aesthetics. Remodeled baths with black marble counters, newly renovated kitchens with Energy-Star appliances. Within walking distance of the New York Stock Exchange and Staten Island Ferry.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 11:42 AM
11 Units Available
Tribeca
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,250
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,400
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,350
913 sqft
Situated in the heart of TriBeCa, 88 Leonard Street is a modern 21-story tower offering 352 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom-rental apartments.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
13 Units Available
Financial District
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,900
1 Bedroom
$3,885
2 Bedrooms
$6,388
19 Dutch is more than a dramatic update to the classic skyline of lower Manhattan. It is a shimmering cultural jewel announcing the arrival of a new downtown.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:04 PM
11 Units Available
NoMad
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,386
1 Bedroom
$4,457
2 Bedrooms
$6,043
Chelsea Landmark is a collection of sophisticated rental apartments located at the intersection of NoMad, Flatiron, and Chelsea.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
12 Units Available
Chelsea
Ten23
500 W 23rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,051
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,663
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,221
1085 sqft
Modern apartments in Chelsea and within walking distance of Penn Station. Features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Relax in the courtyard or at the coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
7 Units Available
Tribeca
Barclay Tower
10 Barclay Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,662
2 Bedrooms
$5,770
The impressive 58-story Barclay Tower is the most luxurious apartment building in Tribeca - if not the entire city.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:45 PM
7 Units Available
Financial District
Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,570
2 Bedrooms
$5,376
Built in the financial district, Liberty Plaza is a home that inspires tenants' affection. What sets it apart is that it was originally designed as luxury apartment building and is not a building that was converted for residential use.