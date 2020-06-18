321 East 10th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous, custom high end renovated duplex penthouse with private roof deck! This two bedroom apartment features skylites, two marble bathrooms, a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer, with hardwood floors and exposed brick. Available for August 1st occupancy.Located in the East Village just steps from some of the cities best restaurants and nightlife, including Good Beer, Tinks, and St Marks Place. Short walk to 6, N, R, & L trains, and down the street form M15, M14A & M8 busses.Please call for access. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1087