Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

321 East 10th Street

321 East 10th Street · (917) 400-8226
Location

321 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous, custom high end renovated duplex penthouse with private roof deck! This two bedroom apartment features skylites, two marble bathrooms, a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer, with hardwood floors and exposed brick. Available for August 1st occupancy.Located in the East Village just steps from some of the cities best restaurants and nightlife, including Good Beer, Tinks, and St Marks Place. Short walk to 6, N, R, & L trains, and down the street form M15, M14A & M8 busses.Please call for access. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1087

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 East 10th Street have any available units?
321 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 East 10th Street have?
Some of 321 East 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 321 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 321 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 East 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 321 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 321 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
