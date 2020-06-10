320 East 82nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator parking garage hot tub

*Furnished or Unfurnished*Enjoy a rare opportunity at the prestigious Park Mansion on the Upper East Side, to live in the luxurious Penthouse, currently available as a long or short-term furnished rental. This light-bathed full-floor residence boasting 2,343, sq ft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is a dream home inside and out, enhanced by 1,282 sq ft of prized private outdoor space and beautiful city views. Everything you can imagine is provided and at your disposal, from complete high-end furnishings to a fully outfitted kitchen with all utensils, cookware, glassware, etc. as well as towels, linens, a flat-screen TV in every bedroom!Direct elevator entry into your own private landing sets the stage for elegance, continuing in the gracious central gallery that connects to the living areas and sleeping quarters. An expansive 39 ft of living/entertaining space is brightened by striking arched windows on open northern and eastern exposures. Airy 10+-ft ceilings and wide-plank white oak floors grace the ambience throughout. Grand formal living and dining rooms provide a perfect backdrop for hosting guests. For the chef is a finely-appointed eat-in kitchen by Arclinea, styled with custom cabinetry, quartzite countertops, a large breakfast bar, and premium Miele appliances including a custom wine fridge for your favorite vintages.The sun-flooded south-facing master bedroom retreat features 2 big walk-in closets and a 344 sq ft private terrace for your outdoor pleasure. Refresh and renew in the elegant en-suite bath clad in Calacatta polished marble walls, with Bardiglio white marble radiant heated floors, Samuel Heath & Phylrich polished nickel hardware, a soaking tub and spa shower. Two additional spacious and lovely bedrooms both have en-suite baths.Also for your comfort are 2 sets of washers and dryers, and the crown jewel of the home a 938+/- sq ft private rooftop terrace with stretching NYC views for fabulous outdoor parties. All in a gorgeous Beaux-Arts building with a full-time doorman and prime location.