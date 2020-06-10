All apartments in New York
320 East 82nd Street
320 East 82nd Street

320 East 82nd Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$19,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
*Furnished or Unfurnished*Enjoy a rare opportunity at the prestigious Park Mansion on the Upper East Side, to live in the luxurious Penthouse, currently available as a long or short-term furnished rental. This light-bathed full-floor residence boasting 2,343, sq ft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is a dream home inside and out, enhanced by 1,282 sq ft of prized private outdoor space and beautiful city views. Everything you can imagine is provided and at your disposal, from complete high-end furnishings to a fully outfitted kitchen with all utensils, cookware, glassware, etc. as well as towels, linens, a flat-screen TV in every bedroom!Direct elevator entry into your own private landing sets the stage for elegance, continuing in the gracious central gallery that connects to the living areas and sleeping quarters. An expansive 39 ft of living/entertaining space is brightened by striking arched windows on open northern and eastern exposures. Airy 10+-ft ceilings and wide-plank white oak floors grace the ambience throughout. Grand formal living and dining rooms provide a perfect backdrop for hosting guests. For the chef is a finely-appointed eat-in kitchen by Arclinea, styled with custom cabinetry, quartzite countertops, a large breakfast bar, and premium Miele appliances including a custom wine fridge for your favorite vintages.The sun-flooded south-facing master bedroom retreat features 2 big walk-in closets and a 344 sq ft private terrace for your outdoor pleasure. Refresh and renew in the elegant en-suite bath clad in Calacatta polished marble walls, with Bardiglio white marble radiant heated floors, Samuel Heath & Phylrich polished nickel hardware, a soaking tub and spa shower. Two additional spacious and lovely bedrooms both have en-suite baths.Also for your comfort are 2 sets of washers and dryers, and the crown jewel of the home a 938+/- sq ft private rooftop terrace with stretching NYC views for fabulous outdoor parties. All in a gorgeous Beaux-Arts building with a full-time doorman and prime location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 East 82nd Street have any available units?
320 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $19,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 East 82nd Street have?
Some of 320 East 82nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 East 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 East 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 320 East 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 320 East 82nd Street does offer parking.
Does 320 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 East 82nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 320 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 320 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 East 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
