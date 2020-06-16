All apartments in New York
32 West 40th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

32 West 40th Street

32 West 40th Street · (212) 906-9375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 West 40th Street, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11B · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
hot tub
lobby
media room
Experience true loft living in the heart of Midtown. Apartment 11B in Bryant Park Place is being offered fully furnished and move-in ready. With over 19-foot ceilings and this landmarked building's original architectural details-Corinthian columns, intricate molding and coffered ceiling with rosettes--Apartment 11B has been furnished to juxtapose bold, contemporary art with exquisite carpets and antiques. With only three other apartments on the 11th floor, residents enjoy privacy and quiet.
The living area with plush seating can be a secluded oasis or enjoy light from the northern and western exposures found in the adjoining kitchen. A staircase with traditional carved railings leads to the upper level loft, the home of the master suite, with a nine-foot ceiling, a double, mirrored closet with built-ins, a full-sized bed and an additional seating area. The en-suite marble bath features a full tub with shower and Kohler fixtures.
The renovated, eat-in kitchen with two double-height windows features a contemporary pendant light fixture and stainless steel appliances, including a Viking five-burner gas range, a Whirlpool side-by-side refrigerator with ice maker, a Miele dishwasher and a microwave. The granite countertop with undermount sink provides ample prep and serving space, and the custom cabinetry with blond wood and frosted glass provides abundant storage for china, glassware, place settings and cooking utensils. Adjoining the kitchen is a formal dining room with southern and western exposures.
The second bedroom, which can also be used as a home office or den, is accessed from the living room via a small foyer and has a mirrored closet with built-ins and an en-suite bath, which features a spa shower with rainforest showerhead, glass tile accents and a Duravit commode.
On the United States National Register of Historic Places and a New York City Landmark as the Engineering Societies' Building and Engineers' Club and one of the first skyscrapers in Midtown Manhattan, Bryant Park Place was completed in 1907, and the club's members included Andrew Carnegie, Cornelius Vanderbilt, Henry Clay Frick, Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison. Today, Bryant Park Place offers residents a grand marble lobby, elevators, laundry facilities, bicycle storage and the services of a doorman and a superintendent.
At the doorstep of Bryant Park Place is the nine-acre Bryant Park, which offers a variety of activities throughout the seasons, from ice skating at the Winter Village to summer Movie Nights to shopping, dining and cultural events year round. Nearby fitness options include Equinox and Blink. From Michelin-starred Agern, Ai Fiori, Sushi Ginza Onodera and Gabriel Kreuther to cozy savory and sweet treats at L'Adresse, Lady M Cake Boutique and Whole Foods, dining options abound. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Theatre District, the New York Public Library, Grand Central Terminal and the fashionable NoMad neighborhood are all a simple stroll away. An easy commute to Midtown offices, the United Nations and many consulates and missions, and served by the 4, 5, 6, 7, B, D, E, F, M, N, Q, R and W trains, Bryant Park Place is truly the heart of New York City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 West 40th Street have any available units?
32 West 40th Street has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 West 40th Street have?
Some of 32 West 40th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 West 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 West 40th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 West 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 32 West 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 32 West 40th Street offer parking?
No, 32 West 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 32 West 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 West 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 West 40th Street have a pool?
Yes, 32 West 40th Street has a pool.
Does 32 West 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 32 West 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 West 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 West 40th Street has units with dishwashers.
