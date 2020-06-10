All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

319 East 10th Street

319 East 10th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

319 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
This Rarely Available Extra Large apartment is renovated in a Historically Land-marked Townhouse. It features a huge living room, a Large terrace overlooking the newly landscaped garden below, large bedrooms with views of the park and a stainless steel kitchen with a dishwasher. Here on this historic picturesque block you'll only be moments away from the Theater for the New City, Target, Trader Joe's, Veniero's bakery and a plethora of shops as well as the 6 and L trains.This building is Not Pet Friendly and it is Smoke Free.New Photos coming soon once the apartment is painted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 East 10th Street have any available units?
319 East 10th Street has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 East 10th Street have?
Some of 319 East 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 319 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 319 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 319 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 319 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 319 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 319 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 319 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
