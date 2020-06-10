319 East 10th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

This Rarely Available Extra Large apartment is renovated in a Historically Land-marked Townhouse. It features a huge living room, a Large terrace overlooking the newly landscaped garden below, large bedrooms with views of the park and a stainless steel kitchen with a dishwasher. Here on this historic picturesque block you'll only be moments away from the Theater for the New City, Target, Trader Joe's, Veniero's bakery and a plethora of shops as well as the 6 and L trains.This building is Not Pet Friendly and it is Smoke Free.New Photos coming soon once the apartment is painted