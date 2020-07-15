All apartments in New York
Find more places like 318 E 112th St 1B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
318 E 112th St 1B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

318 E 112th St 1B

318 E 112th St · (347) 217-1312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

318 E 112th St, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1B · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2 bedroom duplex 1,5 bath and Garden - Property Id: 288716

Spacious 2 bedroom 1,5 bath Duplex in East Harlem.
Lots of natural lights, master bedroom comes with a massive closet and fits king size bed.Second bedroom fits. queens size bed,
apartment features hardwood floors and 3 additional closets , new stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your very own garden and additional outdoor space
Secure building with video surveillance ,laundry room and super intendants on site
Two blocks away from subway stations
Sorry no pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/318-e-112th-st-new-york-ny-unit-1b/288716
Property Id 288716

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 E 112th St 1B have any available units?
318 E 112th St 1B has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 E 112th St 1B have?
Some of 318 E 112th St 1B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 E 112th St 1B currently offering any rent specials?
318 E 112th St 1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 E 112th St 1B pet-friendly?
No, 318 E 112th St 1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 318 E 112th St 1B offer parking?
No, 318 E 112th St 1B does not offer parking.
Does 318 E 112th St 1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 E 112th St 1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 E 112th St 1B have a pool?
No, 318 E 112th St 1B does not have a pool.
Does 318 E 112th St 1B have accessible units?
No, 318 E 112th St 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 318 E 112th St 1B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 E 112th St 1B has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 318 E 112th St 1B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Caldwell
1520 York Ave
New York, NY 10028
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
Grand Tier
1930 Broadway
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity