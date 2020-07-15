318 E 112th St 1B

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom duplex 1,5 bath and Garden - Property Id: 288716
Spacious 2 bedroom 1,5 bath Duplex in East Harlem.
Lots of natural lights, master bedroom comes with a massive closet and fits king size bed.Second bedroom fits. queens size bed,
apartment features hardwood floors and 3 additional closets , new stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your very own garden and additional outdoor space
Secure building with video surveillance ,laundry room and super intendants on site
Two blocks away from subway stations
Sorry no pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/318-e-112th-st-new-york-ny-unit-1b/288716
