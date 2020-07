Amenities

2 Bedroom/1 Bath in Morningside Heights near Columbia! This apartment boasts hardwood floors, sun soaked bedrooms, spacious living room, and a great kitchen with modern appliances.Only blocks away from Columbia University and Subway(1,A,B,C,D) which is only a short ride to Central Park and the incredible Upper East and West Side. Close by to plenty of great restaurants and the Riverside State Park.