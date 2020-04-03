Amenities

hardwood floors range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities

Fantastic Studio Apartment In A Lovely Beaux Arts Townhouse!

315 West 105th Street, Apt #2R

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE



YOUR BUILDING

Landmark Townhouse Walk-up Building; Gorgeous Tree-Lined Block; Easy Walk to Riverside Park & Columbia University; Steps to 1 Train & All the UWS Has To Offer



YOUR HOME

Charming Studio In Classic Townhouse On Beautiful UWS Block, Hardwood Floors, Nice Sunlight, Exceptionally High Ceilings, Easily Accommodates Two Separate Areas For Queen or Full Bed & Sofa. Nice Deep Closet. Kitchen Equipped With New Gas Range. Laundry Access Across The Street!



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Broker Fee Applies

One Year Minimum Lease Term

Well-Maintained Walk-Up Building

Laundry Access Across The Street



All listing collateral including but not limited to photographs, floor plans, electronic media, print media, and advertising copy are the sole property of the listing team and firm. The use of any media attached to this listing, in whole or in part, for any purpose including but not limited to reproduction, storage, manipulation, dissemination, digital or otherwise, is protected by copyright. Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Lead image has been virtually staged.