All apartments in New York
Find more places like 315 West 105th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
315 West 105th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

315 West 105th Street

315 West 105th Street · (212) 864-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

315 West 105th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
Fantastic Studio Apartment In A Lovely Beaux Arts Townhouse!
315 West 105th Street, Apt #2R
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE

YOUR BUILDING
Landmark Townhouse Walk-up Building; Gorgeous Tree-Lined Block; Easy Walk to Riverside Park & Columbia University; Steps to 1 Train & All the UWS Has To Offer

YOUR HOME
Charming Studio In Classic Townhouse On Beautiful UWS Block, Hardwood Floors, Nice Sunlight, Exceptionally High Ceilings, Easily Accommodates Two Separate Areas For Queen or Full Bed & Sofa. Nice Deep Closet. Kitchen Equipped With New Gas Range. Laundry Access Across The Street!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Broker Fee Applies
One Year Minimum Lease Term
Well-Maintained Walk-Up Building
Laundry Access Across The Street

All listing collateral including but not limited to photographs, floor plans, electronic media, print media, and advertising copy are the sole property of the listing team and firm. The use of any media attached to this listing, in whole or in part, for any purpose including but not limited to reproduction, storage, manipulation, dissemination, digital or otherwise, is protected by copyright. Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Lead image has been virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 West 105th Street have any available units?
315 West 105th Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 315 West 105th Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 West 105th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 West 105th Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 West 105th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 315 West 105th Street offer parking?
No, 315 West 105th Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 West 105th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 West 105th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 West 105th Street have a pool?
No, 315 West 105th Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 West 105th Street have accessible units?
No, 315 West 105th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 West 105th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 West 105th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 West 105th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 West 105th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 315 West 105th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity