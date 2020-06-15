315 West 102nd Street

Amenities
Pre-War Art-Deco ELEVATOR building with LAUNDRY and LIVE-IN SUPER* MASSIVE 2 bedroom apartment with great light. 2 King-sized bedrooms with his and hers closets, french doors, beautiful original wood floors and oversized windows. Renovated windowed chef's kitchen with new full-sized STAINLESS appliances, including dishwasher, built-in microwave and new stainless refrigerator; tons of counterspace. Newly renovated windowed bathroom with glass shower door and classic white subway tile. Wonderful live-in super and laundry room. STONE THROW to W. 103 1 train on Broadway and Riverside Park. Gorgeous tree-lined, landmarked block. Cats okay, guarantors accepted. To view this apartment or any other, contact me any time via text or email.