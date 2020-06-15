All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

315 West 102nd Street

315 West 102nd Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 West 102nd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8B · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Pre-War Art-Deco ELEVATOR building with LAUNDRY and LIVE-IN SUPER* MASSIVE 2 bedroom apartment with great light. 2 King-sized bedrooms with his and hers closets, french doors, beautiful original wood floors and oversized windows. Renovated windowed chef's kitchen with new full-sized STAINLESS appliances, including dishwasher, built-in microwave and new stainless refrigerator; tons of counterspace. Newly renovated windowed bathroom with glass shower door and classic white subway tile. Wonderful live-in super and laundry room. STONE THROW to W. 103 1 train on Broadway and Riverside Park. Gorgeous tree-lined, landmarked block. Cats okay, guarantors accepted. To view this apartment or any other, contact me any time via text or email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 West 102nd Street have any available units?
315 West 102nd Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 West 102nd Street have?
Some of 315 West 102nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 West 102nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 West 102nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 West 102nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 West 102nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 315 West 102nd Street offer parking?
No, 315 West 102nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 West 102nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 West 102nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 West 102nd Street have a pool?
No, 315 West 102nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 West 102nd Street have accessible units?
No, 315 West 102nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 West 102nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 West 102nd Street has units with dishwashers.
