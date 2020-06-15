315 West 102nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Pre-War Art-Deco ELEVATOR building with LAUNDRY and LIVE-IN SUPER* MASSIVE 2 bedroom apartment with great light. 2 King-sized bedrooms with his and hers closets, french doors, beautiful original wood floors and oversized windows. Renovated windowed chef's kitchen with new full-sized STAINLESS appliances, including dishwasher, built-in microwave and new stainless refrigerator; tons of counterspace. Newly renovated windowed bathroom with glass shower door and classic white subway tile. Wonderful live-in super and laundry room. STONE THROW to W. 103 1 train on Broadway and Riverside Park. Gorgeous tree-lined, landmarked block. Cats okay, guarantors accepted. To view this apartment or any other, contact me any time via text or email.