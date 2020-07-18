All apartments in New York
315 East 12th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

315 East 12th Street

315 East 12th Street · (917) 704-1306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Available Immediately. This recently renovated one-bedroom apartment is on the top floor of a well-maintained, pre-war building. Four north-facing windows provide an ample amount of natural light. The bathroom has also been recently updated with a gorgeous tile shower, white porcelain sink and black penny tile flooring. Additionally, there are dark hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Included in the rental is a large storage unit in the basement. Sixth-floor walk-up.

The building offers a bike room, live-in super, and an additional porter for all your needs. Pets allowed. Co-op Board approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 East 12th Street have any available units?
315 East 12th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 East 12th Street have?
Some of 315 East 12th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 East 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 East 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 315 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 315 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 East 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 315 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 315 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 East 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
