315 East 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

Available Immediately. This recently renovated one-bedroom apartment is on the top floor of a well-maintained, pre-war building. Four north-facing windows provide an ample amount of natural light. The bathroom has also been recently updated with a gorgeous tile shower, white porcelain sink and black penny tile flooring. Additionally, there are dark hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Included in the rental is a large storage unit in the basement. Sixth-floor walk-up.



The building offers a bike room, live-in super, and an additional porter for all your needs. Pets allowed. Co-op Board approval required.