New York, NY
312 West 98th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:41 AM

312 West 98th Street

312 West 98th Street · (212) 937-1995
Location

312 West 98th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,775

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Brownstone perfection! Absolutely amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. This apartment is the entire top floor of a mint condition brownstone (Only 2 flights up). A huge living and dining area features an exposed brick wall and decorative fireplace, along with an open kitchen plan that is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is enormous and will easily fit a king sized bed and complete bedroom set. A second bedroom can also function nicely as a home office or nursery if needed. Additionally, there are three skylights in the home and loads of original detail in the apartment and building. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout add to the character and spacious feel. Located on a beautiful tree lined block, between West End Ave and Riverside Drive, the building has lots of original detail and charm on the inside and outside. Laundry is located in building. This Upper Westside home showcases everything you ever wanted in a brownstone home. SHOWINGS BY APPT ONLY!(no pets please).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 West 98th Street have any available units?
312 West 98th Street has a unit available for $4,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 312 West 98th Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 West 98th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 West 98th Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 West 98th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 312 West 98th Street offer parking?
No, 312 West 98th Street does not offer parking.
Does 312 West 98th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 West 98th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 West 98th Street have a pool?
No, 312 West 98th Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 West 98th Street have accessible units?
No, 312 West 98th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 West 98th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 West 98th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 West 98th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 West 98th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
