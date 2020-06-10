312 West 98th Street

Amenities

Brownstone perfection! Absolutely amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. This apartment is the entire top floor of a mint condition brownstone (Only 2 flights up). A huge living and dining area features an exposed brick wall and decorative fireplace, along with an open kitchen plan that is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is enormous and will easily fit a king sized bed and complete bedroom set. A second bedroom can also function nicely as a home office or nursery if needed. Additionally, there are three skylights in the home and loads of original detail in the apartment and building. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout add to the character and spacious feel. Located on a beautiful tree lined block, between West End Ave and Riverside Drive, the building has lots of original detail and charm on the inside and outside. Laundry is located in building. This Upper Westside home showcases everything you ever wanted in a brownstone home. SHOWINGS BY APPT ONLY!(no pets please).