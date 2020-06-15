All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:28 AM

312 West 23rd Street

312 West 23rd Street · (212) 500-7066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

312 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3O · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
gym
elevator
doorman
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
yoga
312 West 23rd ST Apt. 3O New York, NY 10019Available July 1. Enjoy this quiet, southern exposure studio apartment with great light and hardwood floors plus all the conveniences that Chelsea has to offer! The Louis Philippe is a lovely and well-kept Art Deco elevator building situated between 8th & 9th avenue. The building includes a laundry room with a washer/dryer, a bike room, a live-in super, a 24/7 Security camera, and a virtual doorman. No pets. There are tons of amenities in Chelsea. From great restaurants and fabulous take-out options to Trader Joes, Whole Foods and a weekend Farmer's Market to access to major subways and buses, and from the High Line, Chelsea Market, neighborhood parks to local theaters & playhouses. Chelsea is the testing ground for fitness concepts to come to life the 23rd Street Circuit Includes Row House, Peloton, Rumble, Orange Theory, HummingPuppy Yoga, NYSC, Crunch, SolidCore and of course Chelsea Piers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 West 23rd Street have any available units?
312 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 312 West 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 312 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 312 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 312 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 West 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 312 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 312 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
