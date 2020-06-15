312 West 23rd Street

Amenities

312 West 23rd ST Apt. 3O New York, NY 10019Available July 1. Enjoy this quiet, southern exposure studio apartment with great light and hardwood floors plus all the conveniences that Chelsea has to offer! The Louis Philippe is a lovely and well-kept Art Deco elevator building situated between 8th & 9th avenue. The building includes a laundry room with a washer/dryer, a bike room, a live-in super, a 24/7 Security camera, and a virtual doorman. No pets. There are tons of amenities in Chelsea. From great restaurants and fabulous take-out options to Trader Joes, Whole Foods and a weekend Farmer's Market to access to major subways and buses, and from the High Line, Chelsea Market, neighborhood parks to local theaters & playhouses. Chelsea is the testing ground for fitness concepts to come to life the 23rd Street Circuit Includes Row House, Peloton, Rumble, Orange Theory, HummingPuppy Yoga, NYSC, Crunch, SolidCore and of course Chelsea Piers.