Spacious Apartment In Heart of Chelsea - Property Id: 98694
Spacious Apartment In Heart Of Chelsea is Available for Rent ! Its a 320 Sqft Studio Condo with View of Empire State Building. Please Call for more Details & Schedule a Viewing. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98694 Property Id 98694
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5386500)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312-320 W 23rd Street 1A have any available units?
312-320 W 23rd Street 1A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 312-320 W 23rd Street 1A have?
Some of 312-320 W 23rd Street 1A's amenities include garbage disposal, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312-320 W 23rd Street 1A currently offering any rent specials?
312-320 W 23rd Street 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.