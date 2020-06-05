All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

312-320 W 23rd Street 1A

312 W 23rd St · No Longer Available
Location

312 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious Apartment In Heart of Chelsea - Property Id: 98694

Spacious Apartment In Heart Of Chelsea is Available for Rent ! Its a 320 Sqft Studio Condo with View of Empire State Building. Please Call for more Details & Schedule a Viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98694
Property Id 98694

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5386500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

