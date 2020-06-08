All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

311 Broadway

311 Broadway · (646) 937-0303
Location

311 Broadway, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit PH-5A · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

TRUE 5 Bedroom/2 FULL BATHROOMS with all rooms being QUEEN SIZED! Elevator Building! Washer/Dryer in unit

This is a Huge Apartment loaded with light and queens sized bedrooms with huge Living space and Washer & Dryer in unit! Separate Kitchen with Full sized appliances and granite counter-tops!

We have access to all available apartments in the building and also have other "off-markets" apartments in Manhattan!

High ceilings, crown molding and beautiful exposed brick walls. The bedrooms are on opposite ends of the apartment and offer lots of privacy! Updated Marble bathroom. Prime location and amazing block!!

Location! Location! Location! Tribeca has it all nightlife, art, shopping and recreation. This is a great place to live and enjoy NYC lifestyle. Convenient to the subway and all neighborhood services, such as the drycleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants.

We are EXPERTS in the area with over 80 exclusive buildings , we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view 311 Broadway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Broadway have any available units?
311 Broadway has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Broadway have?
Some of 311 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
311 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 311 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 311 Broadway offer parking?
No, 311 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 311 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Broadway have a pool?
No, 311 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 311 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 311 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
