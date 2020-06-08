Amenities

360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!



TRUE 5 Bedroom/2 FULL BATHROOMS with all rooms being QUEEN SIZED! Elevator Building! Washer/Dryer in unit



This is a Huge Apartment loaded with light and queens sized bedrooms with huge Living space and Washer & Dryer in unit! Separate Kitchen with Full sized appliances and granite counter-tops!



We have access to all available apartments in the building and also have other "off-markets" apartments in Manhattan!



High ceilings, crown molding and beautiful exposed brick walls. The bedrooms are on opposite ends of the apartment and offer lots of privacy! Updated Marble bathroom. Prime location and amazing block!!



Location! Location! Location! Tribeca has it all nightlife, art, shopping and recreation. This is a great place to live and enjoy NYC lifestyle. Convenient to the subway and all neighborhood services, such as the drycleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants.



We are EXPERTS in the area with over 80 exclusive buildings , we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view 311 Broadway.