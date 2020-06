Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Immediately



Lovely floor-through Garden apartment in a two unit townhouse on gorgeous historic UWS block. Apartment has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and large private garden. Beautiful wood floors and brownstone details abound. There is also a basement below for storage. Located on an excellent townhouse block near Riverside Park. Express subway and great shopping are nearby including Fairway and Citarella. New washer/dryer is included. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.