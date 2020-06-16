All apartments in New York
Find more places like 308 West 94th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
308 West 94th Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 5:20 PM

308 West 94th Street

308 West 94th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

308 West 94th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nestled in the heart of Manhattans Upper West Side, Studios 94 is a boutique extended stay option offering a consummate Big Apple experience at affordable prices.

Stay 94 specializes in stays of 30 days or more. We are the perfect choice for the uncompromising budget-minded tourist, business executive, student, intern, job relocator, or home renovator. You pay no brokers fees, no security deposits and no utility bills.

For students seeking residency in Manhattan, we are a smart alternative to on-campus housing. For the business executive we are a top-notch alternative to pricey Manhattan hotels without the restrictive policies of apartment buildings. For the intern, job relocator and and home renovator who need to stay in NYC for a short while we are the smart and logical choice.

Our rates are attractive, while the quality of our service remains uncompromised. Our establishment has won the accolades of students, business executives, locals, travelers and tourists from all over the world. With our 24/7 front desk, security and spacious accommodations, our devoted guests keep returning time and time again.

At Studios 94 our goal is to make your stay a memorable one. Our accommodating staff is eager to care for you and all your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 West 94th Street have any available units?
308 West 94th Street has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 308 West 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 West 94th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 West 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 308 West 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 308 West 94th Street offer parking?
No, 308 West 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 308 West 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 West 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 West 94th Street have a pool?
No, 308 West 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 West 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 308 West 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 West 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 West 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 West 94th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 West 94th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 308 West 94th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity