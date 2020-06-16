308 West 94th Street

Amenities

Nestled in the heart of Manhattans Upper West Side, Studios 94 is a boutique extended stay option offering a consummate Big Apple experience at affordable prices.



Stay 94 specializes in stays of 30 days or more. We are the perfect choice for the uncompromising budget-minded tourist, business executive, student, intern, job relocator, or home renovator. You pay no brokers fees, no security deposits and no utility bills.



For students seeking residency in Manhattan, we are a smart alternative to on-campus housing. For the business executive we are a top-notch alternative to pricey Manhattan hotels without the restrictive policies of apartment buildings. For the intern, job relocator and and home renovator who need to stay in NYC for a short while we are the smart and logical choice.



Our rates are attractive, while the quality of our service remains uncompromised. Our establishment has won the accolades of students, business executives, locals, travelers and tourists from all over the world. With our 24/7 front desk, security and spacious accommodations, our devoted guests keep returning time and time again.



At Studios 94 our goal is to make your stay a memorable one. Our accommodating staff is eager to care for you and all your needs.