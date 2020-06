Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher elevator doorman refrigerator

300SF STUDIO IN ELEVATOR BUILDING DOORMAN BUILDING W/ LAUNDRY!The living space has wooden floors and natural light coming through the large windows overlooking the garden.Open windowed kitchen with dishwasher. Compact half sized refrigerator.Nice tile bathroom with full tub and shower.Two small closets but room for a standing closet as well.Main living space is aproximately 11 feet by 13 feet.Part time doorman during the day and common laundry room.Located in the heart of the village on a nice tree lined block and across from a 24 hour CVS pharmacy.There is a BROKERS FEE for this unit