305 5th Ave
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

305 5th Ave

305 5th Avenue · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Apartment is available for rent in Murray Hill !!
Newly renovated luxurious apartment with 1# beds and 1# bath. Unit features great hardwood floors, pristine kitchen, modern bath, immaculate tall ceilings. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural air and sunlight. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gorgeous backsplash and tons of cabinets. Close to public transportation for easy commutes.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 5th Ave have any available units?
305 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 305 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
305 5th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 305 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 305 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 305 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 305 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 305 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 305 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 305 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 305 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 5th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 5th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
