304 Columbus Ave

Amenities
304 Columbus Avenue
BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM + 2 BATHROOM - TONS OF CLOSET SPACE - IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER!
*Video Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*
Listing Details:
-Brand New - Gut Renovated Apartment
-En Suite Washer/Dryer!
-3 Queen Sized Bedrooms with Windows and Large Closet Space
-Spacious Living and Dining Area Layout with Windows!
-Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
-Marble Breakfast Bar Counter-top
-Abundant Counter-top and Cabinet Space
-Great Natural Light!
-2 Brand New Bathrooms with Sink Vanity, Stall Showers and Beautiful Honeycomb Tiles
-Hardwood Floors
-Recessed and Overhead Lighting
-Exposed Brick
Building Details:
-Video Intercom System
-Local Super
-Well Maintained Building
-Responsive Management
-Heat and Hot Water Included
Neighborhood Highlights:
- Central Park is 1 block away
-Trader Joes at 72nd & Broadway
- Zabars Gourmet Grocery Store
- Levain Bakery at 74th & Amsterdam
- Jacob's Pickles
- Museum of Natural History
-B/C & 1,2,3 Subway lines only blocks away
Please Note:
- Advertised price is net effective rent with 6 weeks free on a 14 Month lease term only. Gross Rent = $6,000.00