304 Columbus Ave

304 Columbus Avenue



BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM + 2 BATHROOM - TONS OF CLOSET SPACE - IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER!



*Video Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*



Listing Details:

-Brand New - Gut Renovated Apartment

-En Suite Washer/Dryer!

-3 Queen Sized Bedrooms with Windows and Large Closet Space

-Spacious Living and Dining Area Layout with Windows!

-Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!

-Marble Breakfast Bar Counter-top

-Abundant Counter-top and Cabinet Space

-Great Natural Light!

-2 Brand New Bathrooms with Sink Vanity, Stall Showers and Beautiful Honeycomb Tiles

-Hardwood Floors

-Recessed and Overhead Lighting

-Exposed Brick



Building Details:

-Video Intercom System

-Local Super

-Well Maintained Building

-Responsive Management

-Heat and Hot Water Included



Neighborhood Highlights:



- Central Park is 1 block away

-Trader Joes at 72nd & Broadway

- Zabars Gourmet Grocery Store

- Levain Bakery at 74th & Amsterdam

- Jacob's Pickles

- Museum of Natural History

-B/C & 1,2,3 Subway lines only blocks away



Please Note:

- Advertised price is net effective rent with 6 weeks free on a 14 Month lease term only. Gross Rent = $6,000.00