Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:18 AM

304 Columbus Ave

304 Columbus Avenue · (516) 225-7739
Location

304 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3BC · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
304 Columbus Avenue

BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM + 2 BATHROOM - TONS OF CLOSET SPACE - IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER!

*Video Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*

Listing Details:
-Brand New - Gut Renovated Apartment
-En Suite Washer/Dryer!
-3 Queen Sized Bedrooms with Windows and Large Closet Space
-Spacious Living and Dining Area Layout with Windows!
-Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
-Marble Breakfast Bar Counter-top
-Abundant Counter-top and Cabinet Space
-Great Natural Light!
-2 Brand New Bathrooms with Sink Vanity, Stall Showers and Beautiful Honeycomb Tiles
-Hardwood Floors
-Recessed and Overhead Lighting
-Exposed Brick

Building Details:
-Video Intercom System
-Local Super
-Well Maintained Building
-Responsive Management
-Heat and Hot Water Included

Neighborhood Highlights:

- Central Park is 1 block away
-Trader Joes at 72nd & Broadway
- Zabars Gourmet Grocery Store
- Levain Bakery at 74th & Amsterdam
- Jacob's Pickles
- Museum of Natural History
-B/C & 1,2,3 Subway lines only blocks away

Please Note:
- Advertised price is net effective rent with 6 weeks free on a 14 Month lease term only. Gross Rent = $6,000.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Columbus Ave have any available units?
304 Columbus Ave has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Columbus Ave have?
Some of 304 Columbus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
304 Columbus Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 304 Columbus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 304 Columbus Ave offer parking?
No, 304 Columbus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 304 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Columbus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 304 Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 304 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 304 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Columbus Ave has units with dishwashers.
