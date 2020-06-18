301 East 38th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry

Free Rent June and July! Rarely available A-line that has been beautifully renovated. The top floor corner apartment has incredible southern light and views for miles! Chef's kitchen featuring a stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. The oversized bedroom will fit a queen size bed and has two closets. Spacious living that will fit any size couch, designer marble bath, hardwood flooring, and great closet space are just few of highlights. The building features include, 24Hr doorman, fitness center, roof deck, & laundry room, sorry no pets. Close proximity to transportation & all conveniences just outside your door.