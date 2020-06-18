All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

301 East 38th Street

301 East 38th Street · (917) 664-4178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 East 38th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 17-A · Avail. now

$2,533

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
Free Rent June and July! Rarely available A-line that has been beautifully renovated. The top floor corner apartment has incredible southern light and views for miles! Chef's kitchen featuring a stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. The oversized bedroom will fit a queen size bed and has two closets. Spacious living that will fit any size couch, designer marble bath, hardwood flooring, and great closet space are just few of highlights. The building features include, 24Hr doorman, fitness center, roof deck, & laundry room, sorry no pets. Close proximity to transportation & all conveniences just outside your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 East 38th Street have any available units?
301 East 38th Street has a unit available for $2,533 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 East 38th Street have?
Some of 301 East 38th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 East 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 East 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 East 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 East 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 East 38th Street offer parking?
No, 301 East 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 East 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 East 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 East 38th Street have a pool?
No, 301 East 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 East 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 301 East 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 East 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 East 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
