Amenities
RENOVATED THREE BEDROOM SPONSOR UNIT @ THE CHARLTON
300 West 108th Street, Apt 11C
Kindly Note: 24 Hour Notice Required For Viewings As Per Building Management.
We are happy to arrange in-person viewings with appropriate health and safety precautions (mask, 6-feet distance, etc.).
YOUR HOME
Welcome home to this spacious, high-floor fully renovated 3BR/2BA residence. Enjoy abundant sunlight and direct Hudson River and city views from N/W/S exposures.
FEATURES INCLUDE:
Windowed Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Excellent Storage
Oversized Living / Dining Room
Three Spacious Bedrooms
Main Bedroom With En-Suite Bathroom
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Six Closets
YOUR BUILDING
Constructed in 1924 and designed by the renowned Rosario Candela, The Charlton is a grand, full-service, 70-unit luxury property staffed by doorman, porters, and resident super with laundry, bicycle room, and cage storage. Easy application and approval process for Unit 11C, with 1 or 2 year initial lease term with option to renew. No board approval required.