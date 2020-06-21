Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters recently renovated stainless steel doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman bike storage

RENOVATED THREE BEDROOM SPONSOR UNIT @ THE CHARLTON

300 West 108th Street, Apt 11C



Kindly Note: 24 Hour Notice Required For Viewings As Per Building Management.

We are happy to arrange in-person viewings with appropriate health and safety precautions (mask, 6-feet distance, etc.).



YOUR HOME

Welcome home to this spacious, high-floor fully renovated 3BR/2BA residence. Enjoy abundant sunlight and direct Hudson River and city views from N/W/S exposures.



FEATURES INCLUDE:

Windowed Kitchen

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Countertops

Excellent Storage

Oversized Living / Dining Room

Three Spacious Bedrooms

Main Bedroom With En-Suite Bathroom

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Six Closets



YOUR BUILDING

Constructed in 1924 and designed by the renowned Rosario Candela, The Charlton is a grand, full-service, 70-unit luxury property staffed by doorman, porters, and resident super with laundry, bicycle room, and cage storage. Easy application and approval process for Unit 11C, with 1 or 2 year initial lease term with option to renew. No board approval required.