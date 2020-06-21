All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

300 West 108th Street

300 West 108th Street · (212) 864-4555
Location

300 West 108th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11-C · Avail. now

$6,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
RENOVATED THREE BEDROOM SPONSOR UNIT @ THE CHARLTON
300 West 108th Street, Apt 11C

Kindly Note: 24 Hour Notice Required For Viewings As Per Building Management.
We are happy to arrange in-person viewings with appropriate health and safety precautions (mask, 6-feet distance, etc.).

YOUR HOME
Welcome home to this spacious, high-floor fully renovated 3BR/2BA residence. Enjoy abundant sunlight and direct Hudson River and city views from N/W/S exposures.

FEATURES INCLUDE:
Windowed Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Excellent Storage
Oversized Living / Dining Room
Three Spacious Bedrooms
Main Bedroom With En-Suite Bathroom
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Six Closets

YOUR BUILDING
Constructed in 1924 and designed by the renowned Rosario Candela, The Charlton is a grand, full-service, 70-unit luxury property staffed by doorman, porters, and resident super with laundry, bicycle room, and cage storage. Easy application and approval process for Unit 11C, with 1 or 2 year initial lease term with option to renew. No board approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 West 108th Street have any available units?
300 West 108th Street has a unit available for $6,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 West 108th Street have?
Some of 300 West 108th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 West 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 West 108th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 West 108th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 West 108th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 West 108th Street offer parking?
No, 300 West 108th Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 West 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 West 108th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 West 108th Street have a pool?
No, 300 West 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 West 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 West 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 West 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 West 108th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
