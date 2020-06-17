300 E 51ST ST.

Amenities

EXCEPTIONAL ALCOVE STUDIO in IMPECCABLY MANAGED DOORMAN BUILDING! FREE GYM!UNFURNISHEDWith a WALL OF WINDOWS, SUNLIGHT fills this elegant home which has been RENOVATED TO PERFECTION. The full-sized COOK'S KITCHEN includes STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS and OFFICE/WORKSTATION. Closets abound, including within a separate dressing room. The MODERN, RENOVATED BATHROOM gleams in WHITE AND GLASS TILE, and also features abundant storage.On a picturesque BROWNSTONE-LINED STREET, the building with LAUNDRY is professionally managed with friendly, responsive staff. The location is quiet, yet only steps away from SUBWAY at 51st St., restaurants, bars, and a vast array of neighborhood merchants.- Full-time Doorman/Elevator - Laundry in building- FREE GYM- Pristine condition- Elegant Kitchen Renovation- Office area- Gleaming white tile/glass Bathroom- Wall-through air conditioner.PETS ALLOWEDContact Nancy Elton to view any time. anchornyc1053513