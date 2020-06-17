All apartments in New York
300 E 51ST ST.

300 East 51st Street · (917) 608-6712
Location

300 East 51st Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
EXCEPTIONAL ALCOVE STUDIO in IMPECCABLY MANAGED DOORMAN BUILDING! FREE GYM!UNFURNISHEDWith a WALL OF WINDOWS, SUNLIGHT fills this elegant home which has been RENOVATED TO PERFECTION. The full-sized COOK'S KITCHEN includes STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS and OFFICE/WORKSTATION. Closets abound, including within a separate dressing room. The MODERN, RENOVATED BATHROOM gleams in WHITE AND GLASS TILE, and also features abundant storage.On a picturesque BROWNSTONE-LINED STREET, the building with LAUNDRY is professionally managed with friendly, responsive staff. The location is quiet, yet only steps away from SUBWAY at 51st St., restaurants, bars, and a vast array of neighborhood merchants.- Full-time Doorman/Elevator - Laundry in building- FREE GYM- Pristine condition- Elegant Kitchen Renovation- Office area- Gleaming white tile/glass Bathroom- Wall-through air conditioner.PETS ALLOWEDContact Nancy Elton to view any time. anchornyc1053513

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E 51ST ST. have any available units?
300 E 51ST ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 E 51ST ST. have?
Some of 300 E 51ST ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 E 51ST ST. currently offering any rent specials?
300 E 51ST ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E 51ST ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 E 51ST ST. is pet friendly.
Does 300 E 51ST ST. offer parking?
No, 300 E 51ST ST. does not offer parking.
Does 300 E 51ST ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 E 51ST ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E 51ST ST. have a pool?
No, 300 E 51ST ST. does not have a pool.
Does 300 E 51ST ST. have accessible units?
No, 300 E 51ST ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E 51ST ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 E 51ST ST. has units with dishwashers.
