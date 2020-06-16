300 Bleecker Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

To view an interactive 3D virtual tour visit our site at urbanebrokerage.com300 Bleecker is a gorgeous renovated low rise. It is located in the historic Bleecker Street corridor just west of 7th Ave. The neighborhood is host to boutique shopping, major retail, bars, restaurants, eateries, major transportation, easy access to Greenwich Village, night clubs and so much more. The unit is a massive open concept junior loft.It features open views, open concept stainless steel modern kitchen, modern renovated bath, hardwood floors, gushing natural light, and soaring high ceilings. Urbane1219