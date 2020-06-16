All apartments in New York
300 Bleecker Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

300 Bleecker Street

300 Bleecker Street · (617) 894-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
300 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10014
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
To view an interactive 3D virtual tour visit our site at urbanebrokerage.com300 Bleecker is a gorgeous renovated low rise. It is located in the historic Bleecker Street corridor just west of 7th Ave. The neighborhood is host to boutique shopping, major retail, bars, restaurants, eateries, major transportation, easy access to Greenwich Village, night clubs and so much more. The unit is a massive open concept junior loft.It features open views, open concept stainless steel modern kitchen, modern renovated bath, hardwood floors, gushing natural light, and soaring high ceilings. Urbane1219

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 300 Bleecker Street have any available units?
300 Bleecker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Bleecker Street have?
Some of 300 Bleecker Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 Bleecker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 Bleecker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 Bleecker Street offer parking?
No, 300 Bleecker Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Bleecker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Bleecker Street have a pool?
No, 300 Bleecker Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 300 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Bleecker Street has units with dishwashers.
