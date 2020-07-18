All apartments in New York
30 Orchard Street

30 Orchard Street · (212) 913-9062
Location

30 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Chinatown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$6,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
The elevator opens directly into this pin drop quiet, sleek and modern floor through 1235 SF two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft with private balcony in the heart of the Lower East Side. East and West facing floor to ceiling windows bring in tremendous light. These custom windows feature cedar mullions that compliment the teak floors throughout the residence. An open kitchen with marble backsplash features SubZero and Miele appliances and ample cabinet storage.

A long hallway with additional storage and washer/dryer hookups separate the private and public spaces. The master bedroom features access to a private balcony (in the rear of the building) as well as an en-suite bathroom and generous closet space. A spacious secondary bedroom also includes a full wall of Eastern-facing floor-to-ceiling windows. Each bathroom features a bamboo vanity, deep soaking tubs as well as basins and toilets by Duravit. Modern features include multi-zone central heat and air conditioning.

30 Orchard Street is a boutique condominium development with only nine (9) units by the award winning team at Ogawa Depardon Architects (ODA). Vertical and contemporary in this low rise and tenement streetscape, the 30 Orchard Condominium is a standout. The premier block on Orchard Street, this location is convenient to several galleries, and neighbors great restaurants and nightlife like Fat Radish, Scarr's Pizza and Bar Belly.

The building has a virtual doorman, is pet friendly and this apartment comes with its own individual storage unit and washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Orchard Street have any available units?
30 Orchard Street has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Orchard Street have?
Some of 30 Orchard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 Orchard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Orchard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Orchard Street is pet friendly.
Does 30 Orchard Street offer parking?
No, 30 Orchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 30 Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Orchard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 30 Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 30 Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Orchard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
