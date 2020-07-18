Amenities

The elevator opens directly into this pin drop quiet, sleek and modern floor through 1235 SF two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft with private balcony in the heart of the Lower East Side. East and West facing floor to ceiling windows bring in tremendous light. These custom windows feature cedar mullions that compliment the teak floors throughout the residence. An open kitchen with marble backsplash features SubZero and Miele appliances and ample cabinet storage.



A long hallway with additional storage and washer/dryer hookups separate the private and public spaces. The master bedroom features access to a private balcony (in the rear of the building) as well as an en-suite bathroom and generous closet space. A spacious secondary bedroom also includes a full wall of Eastern-facing floor-to-ceiling windows. Each bathroom features a bamboo vanity, deep soaking tubs as well as basins and toilets by Duravit. Modern features include multi-zone central heat and air conditioning.



30 Orchard Street is a boutique condominium development with only nine (9) units by the award winning team at Ogawa Depardon Architects (ODA). Vertical and contemporary in this low rise and tenement streetscape, the 30 Orchard Condominium is a standout. The premier block on Orchard Street, this location is convenient to several galleries, and neighbors great restaurants and nightlife like Fat Radish, Scarr's Pizza and Bar Belly.



The building has a virtual doorman, is pet friendly and this apartment comes with its own individual storage unit and washer/dryer.