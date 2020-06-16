Amenities
Virtual Tours Available. Net effective rent is advertised. Gross rent is $9,550 with 2 months free during 14 months of occupancy. Designed by renowned architect Ernest Flagg, 30 Morningside Drive occupies an entire city blockfront on Morningside Park, surrounded by its own landscaped gardens. This is Pre-war architecture at its finest, with ceiling heights in excess of eleven feet in select homes, spacious floor plans and large windows, with many homes enjoying terraces and direct Park views of both Morningside Park and Central Park.
Inspired by historic excellence and meticulously designed for modern life by award-winning architect CetraRuddy, the interiors of 30 Morningside are punctuated with exquisite details. Custom-designed fixtures and finishes by Restoration Hardware bring a timeless finesse to both bathrooms and kitchens, while Italian-crafted kitchen cabinetry pays homage to the buildings era.
RESIDENCE FEATURES
11 ceilings in select homes
Strip wood flooring
Fixtures from Restoration Hardware
Nest smart thermostat
Central heating and cooling
Custom solar shades
Latch smart access system
Bosch washer/dryer
KITCHEN
Custom pendant lighting from Restoration Hardware in select homes
Italian-crafted lacquer wood cabinetry
Panelized refrigerator and dishwasher
Bosch oven, cooktop, and microwave
White quartz countertops
BATHROOM
Restoration Hardware obsidian black vanities & satin nickel fixtures
Herringbone pattern floor tile BHSPM1038