All apartments in New York
Find more places like 30 Morningside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
30 Morningside Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:06 AM

30 Morningside Drive

30 Morningside Drive ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

30 Morningside Drive, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
Virtual Tours Available. Net effective rent is advertised. Gross rent is $9,550 with 2 months free during 14 months of occupancy. Designed by renowned architect Ernest Flagg, 30 Morningside Drive occupies an entire city blockfront on Morningside Park, surrounded by its own landscaped gardens. This is Pre-war architecture at its finest, with ceiling heights in excess of eleven feet in select homes, spacious floor plans and large windows, with many homes enjoying terraces and direct Park views of both Morningside Park and Central Park.

Inspired by historic excellence and meticulously designed for modern life by award-winning architect CetraRuddy, the interiors of 30 Morningside are punctuated with exquisite details. Custom-designed fixtures and finishes by Restoration Hardware bring a timeless finesse to both bathrooms and kitchens, while Italian-crafted kitchen cabinetry pays homage to the buildings era.

RESIDENCE FEATURES
11 ceilings in select homes
Strip wood flooring
Fixtures from Restoration Hardware
Nest smart thermostat
Central heating and cooling
Custom solar shades
Latch smart access system
Bosch washer/dryer

KITCHEN
Custom pendant lighting from Restoration Hardware in select homes
Italian-crafted lacquer wood cabinetry
Panelized refrigerator and dishwasher
Bosch oven, cooktop, and microwave
White quartz countertops

BATHROOM
Restoration Hardware obsidian black vanities & satin nickel fixtures
Herringbone pattern floor tile BHSPM1038

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Morningside Drive have any available units?
30 Morningside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Morningside Drive have?
Some of 30 Morningside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Morningside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30 Morningside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Morningside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30 Morningside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 30 Morningside Drive offer parking?
No, 30 Morningside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30 Morningside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Morningside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Morningside Drive have a pool?
No, 30 Morningside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30 Morningside Drive have accessible units?
No, 30 Morningside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Morningside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Morningside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 30 Morningside Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity