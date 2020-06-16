Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard elevator

Virtual Tours Available. Net effective rent is advertised. Gross rent is $9,550 with 2 months free during 14 months of occupancy. Designed by renowned architect Ernest Flagg, 30 Morningside Drive occupies an entire city blockfront on Morningside Park, surrounded by its own landscaped gardens. This is Pre-war architecture at its finest, with ceiling heights in excess of eleven feet in select homes, spacious floor plans and large windows, with many homes enjoying terraces and direct Park views of both Morningside Park and Central Park.



Inspired by historic excellence and meticulously designed for modern life by award-winning architect CetraRuddy, the interiors of 30 Morningside are punctuated with exquisite details. Custom-designed fixtures and finishes by Restoration Hardware bring a timeless finesse to both bathrooms and kitchens, while Italian-crafted kitchen cabinetry pays homage to the buildings era.



RESIDENCE FEATURES

11 ceilings in select homes

Strip wood flooring

Fixtures from Restoration Hardware

Nest smart thermostat

Central heating and cooling

Custom solar shades

Latch smart access system

Bosch washer/dryer



KITCHEN

Custom pendant lighting from Restoration Hardware in select homes

Italian-crafted lacquer wood cabinetry

Panelized refrigerator and dishwasher

Bosch oven, cooktop, and microwave

White quartz countertops



BATHROOM

Restoration Hardware obsidian black vanities & satin nickel fixtures

Herringbone pattern floor tile BHSPM1038