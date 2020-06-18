All apartments in New York
Find more places like 297 PARK AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
297 PARK AVE S
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

297 PARK AVE S

297 Park Avenue South · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

297 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
internet access
Located in the heart of the Flat Iron District, this home is in a 24 hour luxury doorman building with all conveniences just steps from the front door. The subway is located at the corner of the building. Many of the city’s finest restaurants, bars, and clubs are close by.

In addition, this building has a dry cleaner as well as a laundry room, and a supermarket is located just one block away. All apartments have new kitchens and new marble bathrooms with over sized medicine cabinets and banjo counter, air conditioning, oak floors, high speed Internet access, and insulated windows. Many apartments also have high ceiling, terraces, and duplex layouts.

I have access to this and others. What are you looking for? Please contact me and let me know. I listen to your needs and only match you with the best in the quickest amount of time. Effortless search with attention to details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 PARK AVE S have any available units?
297 PARK AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 297 PARK AVE S have?
Some of 297 PARK AVE S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 297 PARK AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
297 PARK AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 PARK AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 297 PARK AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 297 PARK AVE S offer parking?
No, 297 PARK AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 297 PARK AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 PARK AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 PARK AVE S have a pool?
No, 297 PARK AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 297 PARK AVE S have accessible units?
No, 297 PARK AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 297 PARK AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 297 PARK AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 297 PARK AVE S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity