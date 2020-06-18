297 PARK AVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry internet access

Located in the heart of the Flat Iron District, this home is in a 24 hour luxury doorman building with all conveniences just steps from the front door. The subway is located at the corner of the building. Many of the city’s finest restaurants, bars, and clubs are close by.



In addition, this building has a dry cleaner as well as a laundry room, and a supermarket is located just one block away. All apartments have new kitchens and new marble bathrooms with over sized medicine cabinets and banjo counter, air conditioning, oak floors, high speed Internet access, and insulated windows. Many apartments also have high ceiling, terraces, and duplex layouts.



