288 Lexington Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

288 Lexington Avenue

288 Lexington Avenue · (212) 712-1162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

288 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 7C · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Facing East, this immaculate studio lets you bask in the morning sun. It features upgraded city-quiet windows, a separate kitchen with ample cabinet space, full-sized fridge, and bathroom. This prime Murray Hill location is just steps away from shopping, restaurants, and cultural institutions. Grand Central Station, the 4,5,6,L and S subway lines are just a few blocks away. The Lexington, originally built in 1955, is a pet friendly cooperative with a part time doorman (Monday-Sunday 4 pm to 12 am). There is a live-in super, elevator and laundry room. There are 99 residences on 13 floors. No shares. Ready for July 15th move-in or before subject to Board Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
288 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 288 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 288 Lexington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
288 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 288 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 288 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 288 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 288 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 288 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 288 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 288 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 288 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 288 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
