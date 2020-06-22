288 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Facing East, this immaculate studio lets you bask in the morning sun. It features upgraded city-quiet windows, a separate kitchen with ample cabinet space, full-sized fridge, and bathroom. This prime Murray Hill location is just steps away from shopping, restaurants, and cultural institutions. Grand Central Station, the 4,5,6,L and S subway lines are just a few blocks away. The Lexington, originally built in 1955, is a pet friendly cooperative with a part time doorman (Monday-Sunday 4 pm to 12 am). There is a live-in super, elevator and laundry room. There are 99 residences on 13 floors. No shares. Ready for July 15th move-in or before subject to Board Approval.