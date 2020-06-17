Amenities

Welcome to 287 Bleecker Street, a newly renovated boutique building, in the heart of the West Village. Enter your professionally renovated studio apartment with top of the line stainless steel kitchen appliances and a center island that is ready for dining. There is a gracious living area, central air conditioning, and fully vented washer/dryer in each unit. A custom marble bath with temp control shower and southern exposure makes these studios one of a kind. Located in the heart of the west village, 287 Bleecker is conveniently located to amazing dining establishments, first class shopping and multiple transportation options. .