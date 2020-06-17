All apartments in New York
287 Bleecker Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:29 AM

287 Bleecker Street

287 Bleecker Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

287 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit A1 · Avail. now

$3,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Welcome to 287 Bleecker Street, a newly renovated boutique building, in the heart of the West Village. Enter your professionally renovated studio apartment with top of the line stainless steel kitchen appliances and a center island that is ready for dining. There is a gracious living area, central air conditioning, and fully vented washer/dryer in each unit. A custom marble bath with temp control shower and southern exposure makes these studios one of a kind. Located in the heart of the west village, 287 Bleecker is conveniently located to amazing dining establishments, first class shopping and multiple transportation options. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Bleecker Street have any available units?
287 Bleecker Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 287 Bleecker Street have?
Some of 287 Bleecker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
287 Bleecker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
No, 287 Bleecker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 287 Bleecker Street offer parking?
No, 287 Bleecker Street does not offer parking.
Does 287 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 287 Bleecker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Bleecker Street have a pool?
No, 287 Bleecker Street does not have a pool.
Does 287 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 287 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 287 Bleecker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
